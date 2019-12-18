Research commissioned to inform the Low Pay Commission's work and recommendations in 2019.

Documents

The impact of minimum wage upratings on wage growth and the wage distribution PDF , 1.34MB, 37 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The NMW/NLW and progression out of minimum wage jobs in the UK PDF , 2.53MB, 56 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The impact of the minimum wage on employment and hours PDF , 4.56MB, 173 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The impact of the NLW on businesses: retail and hospitality in two English cities PDF , 1.37MB, 49 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

We are today publishing reports from four research projects commissioned by the Low Pay Commission in 2019. These pieces investigate the effects of the National Living Wage (NLW) on a range of outcomes and areas and helped inform our recommendations to Government.

The two reports by Silvia Avram and Susan Harkness consider the impact of the minimum wage on wage growth and the wage distribution, and progression out of minimum wage jobs.

The project by the Institute for Employment Studies uses data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) and Labour Force Survey (LFS) to look at the NLW’s overall impact on employment and hours.

The project by the University of Sheffield’s Centre for Decent Work examines the NLW’s impact on retail and hospitality businesses in Sheffield and Greater Manchester through a survey of and interviews with business owners and managers.

A further report by NIESR, CIPD and Cass Business School, covering the impact of the NLW on businesses, is forthcoming, as is a summary of our 2019 research documents.

In November, we published reports from two other research projects commissioned in 2019, which informed our review of the youth rates of the National Minimum Wage.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page