Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Raymond John Donnison PDF , 165KB, 16 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 0506324

Teacher’s date of birth: 14 December 1982

Location teacher worked: North Yorkshire, North East of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 20 November to 21 November 2019

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Raymond John Donnison formerly employed in North Yorkshire, North East of England. The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 20 November to 21 November 2019.

