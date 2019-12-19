An open letter to the Prime Minister from the National Engineering Policy Centre

Following last week’s general election result, the National Engineering Policy Centre, which represents the voice of 39 of the UK’s leading professional engineering bodies, has published an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting out its key priorities for the new government and Parliament.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Ofqual Board meeting held on 25 September 2019: agenda, minutes and re Resources Ofqual Board meeting held on 22 May 2019: agenda, minutes and reports. Resources Ofqual Board meeting held on 17 July 2019: agenda, minutes and reports

Dear Prime Minister,

Introducing the National Engineering Policy Centre

Congratulations on your re-appointment as Prime Minister.

The UK faces increasingly complex challenges that require engineering expertise to address- from designing our cities and transport systems, to delivering clean energy, to enhancing cybersecurity. Engineering is a massive part of the economy, with nearly one in five workers in the UK employed in the engineering sector. Engineers are inventive systems thinkers, who are keen to work with policymakers to find solutions to today’s greatest challenges.

Led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the National Engineering Policy Centre is a partnership of 39 of the UK’s professional engineering bodies collectively representing 450,000 engineers. It connects policymakers with critical engineering expertise to inform and respond to policy issues of national importance, giving policymakers a route to the best independent advice available from across the whole profession, and the profession a unified voice on shared challenges.

In August, we published our manifesto for the engineering sector, Engineering priorities for our future economy and society. The manifesto makes recommendations for the new government in five key areas:

Skills: Implement the recommendations of the Perkins Review to secure the engineering skills needed for the future.

Implement the recommendations of the Perkins Review to secure the engineering skills needed for the future. Innovation: Increase Innovate UK’s budget to boost support for business innovation and the ‘D’ of R&D to increase productivity.

Increase Innovate UK’s budget to boost support for business innovation and the ‘D’ of R&D to increase productivity. Digital: Deliver fast and resilient digital infrastructure, a thriving business environment, excellent digital skills and a diverse pipeline of workers to create a world-leading digital economy.

Deliver fast and resilient digital infrastructure, a thriving business environment, excellent digital skills and a diverse pipeline of workers to create a world-leading digital economy. Infrastructure: Deliver on the recommendations of the National Infrastructure Assessment or set out alternative plans to meet the UK’s long-term infrastructure needs.

Deliver on the recommendations of the National Infrastructure Assessment or set out alternative plans to meet the UK’s long-term infrastructure needs. Energy and climate change: Deliver on the UK’s ambitious climate change goals by investing in demonstration and deployment of new low-carbon heat, charging of electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage technologies.

We were pleased that the Conservative manifesto included policies highlighted in Engineering priorities, including investment in research, innovation, economic infrastructure and improving digital connectivity.

We look forward to working with you over the course of the new Parliament. We would be delighted if you were able to meet with representatives of the Policy Centre to discuss how we would be able to work with the new government and will follow up with your office.

With best wishes,

Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE

President, Royal Academy of Engineering

Paul Fletcher FRSA FBCS

Chief Executive, BCS The Chartered Institute for IT

John Hansen CEng MIET FINDT

President, British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing

Professor Lynne Jack CEng FCIBSE FSoPHE MIET FHEA

President, Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers

Martin Tugwell FCIHT

President, Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation

Kevin Wellman Eng Tech FCIPHE RP MCGI FCMI MIoD FInstLM

Chief Executive Officer, Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering

Terry Fuller

Chief Executive, Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management

Louise Kingham OBE FEI

Chief Executive, Energy Institute

Alasdair Coates CEng FICE MCIHT CMIOSH

Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Council

Malcolm Brinded CBE FREng

Chair, Engineering UK

Professor Barry Gibbs CEng FIOA FASA FIIAV

President, Institute of Acoustics

Professor Jane Rickson CEnv FIAgrE

President, Institution of Agricultural Engineers

Nick Baveystock DL CEng FICE FInstRE CCMI

Director General and Secretary, Institution of Civil Engineers

Jon Prichard CEng FICE FInstRE

Chief Executive, Institution of Chemical Engineers

Stephen Hill FICME

President, Institute of Cast Metals Engineers

Libby Meyrick

Chief Executive, Institution of Engineering Designers

Nigel Fine CEng FICE FIET

Chief Executive and Secretary, Institution of Engineering and Technology

Antony Green CEng CWEM FCIWEM MIW FIGEM

President, Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers

Pete Sellars CEng FIHEEM

Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management

Tracey White

Chief Executive, Institution of Lighting Professionals

David Loosley

Chief Executive, Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology

Dr Colin Church FIMMM CEnv MCIWM

Chief Executive, Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining

Professor Joe McGeough CEng FREng FRSE FIMechE

President, Institution of Mechanical Engineers

Professor Graham Machin FREng DSc CPhys CEng FInstP FInstMC

President, Institute of Measurement and Control

Professor Paul Hardaker FInstP FRMetS Cmet

Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Physics

Professor Stephen O’Connor DSc CEng CPhys FIPEM FInstP Hon FRCP

President, Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine

Blane Judd BEng FCGI CEng FIET

Chief Executive, Institution of Railway Signal Engineers

Martin Powell

Chief Executive, Institution of Structural Engineers

Lynn Cooper CPFA CEnv

Chief Executive, Institute of Water

Stephen Barber

Chief Executive, Permanent Way Institution

Professor Jonathan Cooper FREng FRAeS

President, Royal Aeronautical Society

Trevor Blakeley FRINA FIMarEST CEng

Chief Executive, Royal Institution of Naval Architects

Michael Sweetmore EngTech MSOE

President, Society of Operations Engineers

Professor Aamir Khalid CEng

Chief Executive, The Welding Institute