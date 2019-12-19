An open letter to the Prime Minister from the National Engineering Policy Centre

Following last week’s general election result, the National Engineering Policy Centre, which represents the voice of 39 of the UK’s leading professional engineering bodies, has published an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting out its key priorities for the new government and Parliament.
Dear Prime Minister,
Introducing the National Engineering Policy Centre
Congratulations on your re-appointment as Prime Minister.
The UK faces increasingly complex challenges that require engineering expertise to address- from designing our cities and transport systems, to delivering clean energy, to enhancing cybersecurity. Engineering is a massive part of the economy, with nearly one in five workers in the UK employed in the engineering sector. Engineers are inventive systems thinkers, who are keen to work with policymakers to find solutions to today’s greatest challenges.
Led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the National Engineering Policy Centre is a partnership of 39 of the UK’s professional engineering bodies collectively representing 450,000 engineers. It connects policymakers with critical engineering expertise to inform and respond to policy issues of national importance, giving policymakers a route to the best independent advice available from across the whole profession, and the profession a unified voice on shared challenges.
In August, we published our manifesto for the engineering sector, Engineering priorities for our future economy and society. The manifesto makes recommendations for the new government in five key areas:
- Skills: Implement the recommendations of the Perkins Review to secure the engineering skills needed for the future.
- Innovation: Increase Innovate UK’s budget to boost support for business innovation and the ‘D’ of R&D to increase productivity.
- Digital: Deliver fast and resilient digital infrastructure, a thriving business environment, excellent digital skills and a diverse pipeline of workers to create a world-leading digital economy.
- Infrastructure: Deliver on the recommendations of the National Infrastructure Assessment or set out alternative plans to meet the UK’s long-term infrastructure needs.
- Energy and climate change: Deliver on the UK’s ambitious climate change goals by investing in demonstration and deployment of new low-carbon heat, charging of electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage technologies.
We were pleased that the Conservative manifesto included policies highlighted in Engineering priorities, including investment in research, innovation, economic infrastructure and improving digital connectivity.
We look forward to working with you over the course of the new Parliament. We would be delighted if you were able to meet with representatives of the Policy Centre to discuss how we would be able to work with the new government and will follow up with your office.
With best wishes,
