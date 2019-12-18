Official statistics for independent school inspections and outcomes covering the period September 2014 to March 2015.

Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to March 2015 (provisional) PDF , 388KB, 7 pages

Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to March 2015 (provisional) MS Word Document, 211KB

Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to March 2015 (provisional): dataset MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.6MB

Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to March 2015 (provisional): pre-release list MS Word Document, 203KB

These statistics from inspections of independent schools in England are made up of:

main findings, charts and tables in pdf format and word format

tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

18 December 2019 Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers. 30 June 2015 First published.