Provisional data for the period September 2016 to August 2017 and revised data for the period September 2015 to August 2016.

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes official statistics as at 31 August 2017: main findings

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes official statistics as at 31 August 2017: main findings

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: data, charts and tables

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: standard inspections between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 459KB

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: progress monitoring inspections between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 40.4KB

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: inspections data as at 31 August 2017 View onlineDownload CSV 310KB

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: quality and methodology report

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: pre-release access list

Details

These inspections of non-association independent schools in England statistics are made up of:

main findings in HTML, word and pdf format

tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format

quality and methodology report in pdf format

pre-release access list in pdf format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

18 December 2019 Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers. 23 November 2017 First published.