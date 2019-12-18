Provisional data for the period September 2016 to August 2017 and revised data for the period September 2015 to August 2016.
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes official statistics as at 31 August 2017: main findings
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: data, charts and tables
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: standard inspections between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: progress monitoring inspections between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: inspections data as at 31 August 2017
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: quality and methodology report
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017: pre-release access list
These inspections of non-association independent schools in England statistics are made up of:
- main findings in HTML, word and pdf format
- tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format
- quality and methodology report in pdf format
- pre-release access list in pdf format
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
- Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers.
- First published.