Final data for inspections conducted between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015.
Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to August 2015 (final)
Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to August 2015 (final)
Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to August 2015 (final): data
Independent schools inspection outcomes September 2014 to August 2015 (final) : pre-release access list
These statistics from inspections of independent schools in England are made up of:
- key findings, charts and tables in pdf format and word format
- tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
- Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers.
- Excel file updated to correct ‘Denomination description’ information in Dataset 2 (standard inspections in period).
- Title amended from 'April - August 2015' to 'September 2014 - April 2015'
- First published.