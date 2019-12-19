 
Children are most inactive on Christmas Day

Details
New research from Decathlon, reveals that half of British parents think Christmas is one of the most inactive times of year for children, and as such, this is influencing their gift purchasing decisions, with a massive 62% buying presents in the hope to get them away from screens and become more active.

AN ANNUAL STUDY looking at Christmas buying habits has revealed that parents are concerned about how active their kids will be over the festive period.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK parents, for Decathlon, the world’s largest sports retailer, shows that 50% of parents think Christmas is one of the most inactive times of year for children.

The survey also revealed that over 1 in 3 (38%) parents think their children will be the most inactive on Christmas Day, influencing their gifting choice. To combat this, 62% of parents admit to using Christmas presents as a way to encourage children to be more active, tempting them away from gadgets and screens.

However, despite this encouragement, fewer than a quarter (24%) of children are more likely to ask for active gifts such as bikes compared to technology and gadgets.

Computer games remain top of kids’ Christmas lists (27%), followed by clothes (24%) and smartphones (22%).  A bike is the most popular active gift (13.5%) followed by a scooter (9.9%) and sports kit or equipment (9.8%).

Peter Lazarus, Sports Manager at Decathlon commented:

“The research shows how active gifts still hold their own against modern gadgets and tech. Indeed, many parents will often use Christmas as an opportunity to encourage their children in more active pursuits.

“Our research also shows just how important this can be over the Christmas holidays, with kids spending lots of time inactive and locked to a screen. The majority of parents say that Christmas is their child’s most inactive time of year (51%) and that they spend more time than normal indoors (69%).

“Many parents felt that giving gadgets as Christmas gifts increases this inactivity as children are choosing to spend increased time inside with their new toys and presents (52%) rather than seeing friends and being active outdoors.”

The data suggests that children really do need the extra encouragement to get active at Christmas. 

According to the research, the average child has (at least once) spent three days without ever leaving their house over Christmas.  They will also spend an average of 6 and a quarter hours each day either watching TV or playing with gadgets, compared to an average of just 1 and three quarter hours in active play outdoors.

Top Choices for Kids Christmas Lists 2019

Ranking

Type of Gift

% of Christmas Lists 2019

1

Computer games

27.23%

2

Clothes

23.76%

3

A smartphone

21.90%

4

LEGO

19.23%

5

Board games

15.96%

6

A computer / laptop

15.80%

7

An iPad / tablet

15.53%

8

Books

15.25%

9

A game console

15.00%

10

A bike

13.46%

11

Nerf guns

13.44%

12

Cuddly toys

10.43%

13

DVDs

10.04%

14

A scooter

9.85%

15

Dolls / dolls house

9.80%

16

Sports equipment

9.77%

 

