Findings from the January 2019 to August 2019 survey of parents on childcare and early years.

This publication provides information on a survey of parents with children aged 0 to 14. It covers parents’ use of childcare and early years provision, and their views and experiences, including:

what childcare is used by different types of families and children

changes in take-up of childcare over the years

parents’ reasons for using or not using childcare and for choosing particular providers

parents’ views on the providers they used and on childcare provision in their local area in general

the perceived impacts of the 30 hours of childcare policy on families and children

the influence of childcare arrangements on mothers’ decisions about whether to go out to work and working patterns

children’s use of digital technology in the home learning environment

