Findings from the January 2019 to August 2019 survey of parents on childcare and early years.
Documents
Main report: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019
PDF, 4.32MB, 23 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Technical report: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019
PDF, 6.43MB, 43 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Data tables: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019
ODS, 276KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Pre-release access: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019
HTML
Push-to-web mode trial
PDF, 17.8MB, 84 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Details
This publication provides information on a survey of parents with children aged 0 to 14. It covers parents’ use of childcare and early years provision, and their views and experiences, including:
- what childcare is used by different types of families
- what childcare is used by different types of families and children
- changes in take-up of childcare over the years
- parents’ reasons for using or not using childcare and for choosing particular providers
- parents’ views on the providers they used and on childcare provision in their local area in general
- the perceived impacts of the 30 hours of childcare policy on families and children
- the influence of childcare arrangements on mothers’ decisions about whether to go out to work and working patterns
- children’s use of digital technology in the home learning environment
Early Years Analysis and Research
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Jonathon Blackburn 0161 600 1725
