Findings from the January 2019 to August 2019 survey of parents on childcare and early years.

Documents

Main report: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019

PDF, 4.32MB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Technical report: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019

PDF, 6.43MB, 43 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data tables: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019

ODS, 276KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access: childcare and early years survey of parents 2019

HTML

Push-to-web mode trial

PDF, 17.8MB, 84 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This publication provides information on a survey of parents with children aged 0 to 14. It covers parents’ use of childcare and early years provision, and their views and experiences, including:

  • what childcare is used by different types of families
  • what childcare is used by different types of families and children
  • changes in take-up of childcare over the years
  • parents’ reasons for using or not using childcare and for choosing particular providers
  • parents’ views on the providers they used and on childcare provision in their local area in general
  • the perceived impacts of the 30 hours of childcare policy on families and children
  • the influence of childcare arrangements on mothers’ decisions about whether to go out to work and working patterns
  • children’s use of digital technology in the home learning environment

Early Years Analysis and Research

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Jonathon Blackburn 0161 600 1725

Advertisement

Papers for the Ofqual Board's September 2019 meeting
Resources
Ofqual Board meeting held on 25 September 2019: agenda, minutes and re
Papers for the Ofqual Board's May 2019 meeting
Resources
Ofqual Board meeting held on 22 May 2019: agenda, minutes and reports.
Papers for the Ofqual Board's July 2019 meeting
Resources
Ofqual Board meeting held on 17 July 2019: agenda, minutes and reports

Published 19 December 2019