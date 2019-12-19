Business Impact Target End of Parliament Report 2019

Information that Ofqual is publishing to meet the requirements of the Business Impact Target.

The Small Business, Enterprise and Employment (SBEE) Act 2015, as amended by the Enterprise Act 2016, brought Ofqual and other statutory regulators into the scope of the government’s Business Impact Target (BIT).

The government’s policy objectives for the BIT are to provide a wider focus for the reduction of regulatory burdens on business, to improve transparency around the impact of regulation and to provide greater incentives for regulators to deliver policies that better meet the needs of business.

Regulators are required to report on the period from 21 June 2018 to the End of Parliament 2019.

