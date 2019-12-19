Ofqual Board meeting held on 22 May 2019: agenda, minutes and reports.

Agenda - Ofqual Board 22 May 2019

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Minutes of March 2019 Board meeting

Chief Regulator's Report

The attached documents contain minutes from the previous meeting held on 27 March 2019, and agenda and reports for the meeting held on 22 May 2019.

