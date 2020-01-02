 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy Fellows recognised in New Year Honours 2020

Details
Hits: 31
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The New Year Honours list has this year recognised seven Fellows and the CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering for their services to engineering research, industry, technology, and wider society.

Academy Fellows and staff recognised in the New Year’s Honours 2020 are:

Order of the British Empire

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

  • Professor Lynn Gladden CBE FREng FRS, Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. For services to Academic and Industrial Research in Chemical Engineering

Companions of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Professor Colin Bailey FREng, President and Principal of Queen Mary University of London. For services to Engineering
  • Dr Hayaatun Sillem, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to International Engineering
  • Peter Hansford FREng. For services to Innovation in Civil Engineering
  • Dr Caroline Hargrove FREng, Chief Technology Officer at Babylon Health. For services to Engineering

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Professor Andrew Neely FREng, Pro Vice Chancellor for Enterprise and Business Relations at the University of Cambridge. For services to Research and University/Industry Collaboration

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Professor Adisa Azapagic FREng, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering at the University of Manchester. For services to Sustainability and Carbon Footprinting

Royal Air Force Award

Knight Commander

  • Air Marshal Julian Young CB OBE FREng, Chief of Materiel (Air) for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S)

Notes for Editors

  1. Royal Academy of Engineering. As the UK’s national academy for engineering and technology, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers from academia and business – our Fellows – to advance and promote excellence in engineering for the benefit of society.

We harness their experience and expertise to provide independent advice to government, to deliver programmes that help exceptional engineering researchers and innovators realise their potential, to engage the public with engineering and to provide leadership for the profession.

We have three strategic priorities:

  • Make the UK the leading nation for engineering innovation and businesses
  • Address the engineering skills and diversity challenge
  • Position engineering at the heart of society

We bring together engineers, policy makers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, educators and the public in pursuit of these goals.

Engineering is a global profession, so we work with partners across the world to advance engineering’s contribution to society on an international, as well as a national scale.

For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 020 7766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

Research and analysis: Low Pay Commission 2019 summary of findings
Resources
The Low Pay Commission's short report summarises the evidence for our
Alternative provision census 2020: technical specification
Resources
Business and technical specification for local authorities and softwar
Education Sector Advisory Group minutes
Resources
Minutes from cross governmental group working to increase internationa

You may also be interested in these articles:

SLC Supplier Spend September 2019
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
SLC Supplier Spend October 2019
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Moss Bury Primary School and Nursery
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Moss Bu
Senior professional economist
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Applied econometric techniques, such as micro-econome
ESFA: college financial planning handbook and financial plan
Resources
Guidance for sixth-form and further education colleges on preparing an
Intensive Personalised Employment Support
Resources
Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and tr
Read your child a book this Christmas, says Children’s Minister
Resources
Children's Minister Michelle Donelan has called on families to give ch
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Graeme Bell
Resources
Outcome of December 2019 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf
Press release: National Living Wage to hit 60 per cent target in April
Resources
The Low Pay Commission's 2019 recommendations complete the path origin
Research and analysis: Low Pay Commission 2019 summary of findings
Resources
The Low Pay Commission's short report summarises the evidence for our
Alternative provision census 2020: technical specification
Resources
Business and technical specification for local authorities and softwar
Education Sector Advisory Group minutes
Resources
Minutes from cross governmental group working to increase internationa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Olivia
Olivia has published a new article: Lack of sustained motivation prevents promising #entrepreneurs from succeeding 1 hour 13 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 4 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 4 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 10 February 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page