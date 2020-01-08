An evaluation report investigating why some schools improve and others have not.

Fight or flight? How ‘stuck’ schools are overcoming isolation: evaluation report

Fight or flight? How ‘stuck’ schools are overcoming isolation: evaluation report

This evaluation report investigates why some schools that have previously delivered a low standard of education for long periods of time have managed to sustainably improve and others have not.

The report finds that we need a system of deeper inspection and better support to improve education for children in these schools.

Published 8 January 2020