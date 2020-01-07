For experienced teachers, school leaders and chairs of governors who want to share their expertise with others – find out more about teaching school hubs and our system leader roles.

System leaders are people who work with schools outside their own. This collection contains information about how to apply for these roles and get involved in school-to-school support.

Contribute to the development of other leaders and the raising of standards for students.

Find out:

what each role is about

what the requirements are

how to apply

about supporting teaching school alliances to engage in research and development projects to support school improvement in teaching school alliances

Teaching school hubs

We’re currently reviewing our approach to system leadership. Following the application process, we’ve designated six teaching school hubs for the test and learn phase. These will launch in February 2020.

Teaching school hubs will provide a new way to help under-performing schools to:

make the most of their resources

boost professional development opportunities for teachers

recruit and retain staff

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

System leadership roles: application guides

We are currently reviewing our approach to system leadership. We are not accepting applications for:

teaching schools

national leaders of education (NLEs)

national leaders of governance (NLGs)

Additional opportunities for national leaders of education and national leaders of governance

