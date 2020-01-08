Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Items for further education providers

Informationthe integrated financial model for colleges
Informationupdate on 2020 to 2021 individualised learner record (ILR) specification
Informationqualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data window
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
Informationreview of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
InformationSafer Internet Day 2020
Informationadvice on High Pressure Laminate systems

Items for academies

Reminderteachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund
Informationdedicated schools grant (DSG) for 2020 to 2021
Informationpupil premium and other grants for 2020 to 2021
Informationearly years national funding formula (EYNFF) operational guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationupdated pupil number adjustment (PNA) tool for academies funded on estimates
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
Informationreview of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
InformationQuality in Careers Standard events
Informationfree training for school leaders in integrated curriculum and financial planning
Informationadvice on High Pressure Laminate systems

Items for local authorities

Reminderteachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund
Informationdedicated schools grant (DSG) for 2020 to 2021
Informationpupil premium and other grants for 2020 to 2021
Informationearly years national funding formula (EYNFF) operational guidance for 2020 to 2021
Informationupdate to high needs benchmarking tool
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
Informationreview of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
InformationQuality in Careers Standard events
Informationfree training for school leaders in integrated curriculum and financial planning
Informationadvice on High Pressure Laminate systems
Published 8 January 2020