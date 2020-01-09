The key elements of effective practice identified in our 2018 research that looked at the processes involved in online standardisation of assessors.

This document sets out the key elements of effective practice, identified in our research published in 2018, that looked at the processes involved in online standardisation of assessors, to prepare them for marking candidates’ responses to assessment questions.

While the original research was carried out in the context of academic qualifications, such as GCSEs, the information in this document is relevant to all awarding organisations delivering written assessments.

For those awarding organisations that currently operate online standardisation, the content may help you identify how you might increase the effectiveness of your practice.

For those awarding organisations that wish to implement online standardisation, it may help you develop appropriate systems and processes.

You may wish to consider this information and how it relates to your approaches to the development, delivery and award of your qualifications.

We may, at a later date, propose the inclusion of guidance on online standardisation in our regulatory framework as statutory guidance. We would consult before introducing any such guidance.

