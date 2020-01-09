This handbook supports EYFS practitioners in making accurate judgements about each child's attainment in 2020.
Early years foundation stage profile: 2020 handbook
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-220-9, STA/19/8311/ePDF, 953KB, 62 pages
This guidance is for:
- early years and key stage 1 practitioners
- headteachers and setting managers
- local authorities
It should be used to help complete and moderate early years foundation stage profile judgements, so that outcomes are accurate and consistent across all early years settings.
The guidance has also been aligned with the 2020 teacher assessment guidance for key stage 1 and key stage 2.
The early years foundation stage (EYFS) profile is statutory for the 2019 to 2020 academic year except for providers legally exempt under relevant regulations.
