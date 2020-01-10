Summary

We're seeking views on the removal of the exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations delivering publicly-funded education and training.

Some schools, colleges and other organisations delivering publicly-funded education and training, which were rated outstanding by Ofsted at their last inspection, are legally exempt from further routine Ofsted inspection.

This consultation seeks views on the removal of the exemption.

