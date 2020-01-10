 
Research and analysis: Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018 to 2019

Report on apprentices’ pay, earnings and whether or not they received the minimum wage.

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain report

PDF, 1.15MB, 69 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England report

PDF, 1.11MB, 70 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland report

PDF, 928KB, 67 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales report

PDF, 1.13MB, 67 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: technical report

PDF, 819KB, 64 pages

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 652KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain data tables - Level 4+ apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 418KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 594KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England data tables - Level 4+ apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 396KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 504KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland data tables - Level 4+ apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 325KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 533KB

Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales data tables - Level 4+ apprentices

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 348KB

The survey explores the working arrangements and earnings that apprentices received during 2018 to 2019. The survey included almost 10,000 telephone interviews with apprentices enrolled on a course in Great Britain.

The report provides statistics on apprentices’:

  • working arrangements
  • basic hourly rate of pay
  • total earnings (including overtime, tips and bonuses)
  • compliance of earnings with the apprenticeship national minimum wage (NMW)

As well as headline figures provided at Great Britain level, the report shows how findings differ according to:

  • country
  • framework
  • apprenticeship level
  • age
  • gender

The page includes a technical report and supplementary tables.

