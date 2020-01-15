Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 15 January 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 15 January 2019

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 15 January 2020

HTML

Details

Items for further education

Actionadult education budget (AEB) devolution, learner eligibility using postcode data
Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
Informationthe apprenticeship service is now open for small and medium employers
Informationthe apprenticeship technical funding guide has been updated
Informationqualification achievement rates (QAR)
Informationthe next stage of the Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign is now live
Informationconsultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns

Items for academies

Reminderthe academies accounts return deadline is Monday 20 January 2020
Informationacademy allocation statements timeline
Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
Informationfunding for professional development for governors, trustees and trust board clerks
Informationconsultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
InformationQuality in Careers Standard events
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns

Items for local authorities

Actionadult education budget (AEB) devolution, learner eligibility using postcode data
Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
Informationqualification achievement rates (QAR)
Informationconsultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
Informationthe apprenticeship technical funding guide has been updated
InformationQuality in Careers Standard events
Your feedbackwe would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Published 15 January 2020