Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
ESFA Update further education: 15 January 2020
ESFA Update academies: 15 January 2019
ESFA Update local authorities: 15 January 2020
Items for further education
|Action
|adult education budget (AEB) devolution, learner eligibility using postcode data
|Information
|how to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
|Information
|the apprenticeship service is now open for small and medium employers
|Information
|the apprenticeship technical funding guide has been updated
|Information
|qualification achievement rates (QAR)
|Information
|the next stage of the Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign is now live
|Information
|consultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Items for academies
|Reminder
|the academies accounts return deadline is Monday 20 January 2020
|Information
|academy allocation statements timeline
|Information
|how to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
|Information
|funding for professional development for governors, trustees and trust board clerks
|Information
|consultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
|Information
|Quality in Careers Standard events
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns
Items for local authorities
|Action
|adult education budget (AEB) devolution, learner eligibility using postcode data
|Information
|how to express an interest to deliver T Levels from 2022 to 2023
|Information
|qualification achievement rates (QAR)
|Information
|consultation on lifting the inspection exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations
|Information
|the apprenticeship technical funding guide has been updated
|Information
|Quality in Careers Standard events
|Your feedback
|we would welcome your feedback on a new online form to report extremism concerns