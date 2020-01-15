How local authorities should collect phonics screening check data from all local-authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools.
The phonics screening check data collection is an annual statutory data collection that takes place each June. Local authorities must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a very good reason not to.
Phonics teaches people to read by relating sounds with letters and words. The phonics screening check is designed to check whether pupils understand phonics to an appropriate standard.
You must submit phonics screening check assessment data for year 1 pupils in all:
- schools maintained by the local authority
- academies
- free schools
- special schools (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)
Important dates
Dates for the 2020 data collection:
- collection opens Monday 8 June 2020
- deadline for submitting data Friday 24 July 2020
Submit your data
You’ll need to:
- register and log in with DfE Sign-in
- use COLLECT to submit your data
Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:
- you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT
- ‘phonics screening check data’ is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT
Get help using DfE Sign-in
If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.
If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.
Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT.
Collection documents
The following guides will help you complete the return:
- guide for local authorities (to be added later)
- technical specification
- COLLECT guides for schools and LAs
Do you need help?
Submitting data
Please use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.
Feedback
Please use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.
