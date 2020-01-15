How local authorities should collect phonics screening check data from all local-authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools.

The phonics screening check data collection is an annual statutory data collection that takes place each June. Local authorities must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a very good reason not to.

Phonics teaches people to read by relating sounds with letters and words. The phonics screening check is designed to check whether pupils understand phonics to an appropriate standard.

You must submit phonics screening check assessment data for year 1 pupils in all:

schools maintained by the local authority

academies

free schools

special schools (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)

Important dates

Dates for the 2020 data collection:

collection opens Monday 8 June 2020

deadline for submitting data Friday 24 July 2020

Submit your data

You’ll need to:

register and log in with DfE Sign-in

use COLLECT to submit your data

Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:

you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT

‘phonics screening check data’ is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT

Get help using DfE Sign-in

If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.

If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.

Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT .

Collection documents

The following guides will help you complete the return:

Do you need help?

Submitting data

Please use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.

Feedback

Please use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources A financial health notice to improve issued to East Sussex College Gro Resources A Notice to improve issued to Richmond upon Thames College by the Educ Resources A financial health notice to improve issued to Kensington and Chelsea

15 January 2020 Added deadlines for 2020 and added 2020 technical specification. 30 May 2019 Added link to Phonics screening check data collection guide 2019. 12 February 2019 Updated the information under 'Important dates'. Replaced link to 'technical specification'. 29 January 2019 Updated 'Submit your data section' and DfE Sign-in help links. 10 December 2018 Updated COLLECT link from secure access to DfE sign in. 23 May 2018 Added link to Phonics screening check data collection guide 2018. 12 February 2018 Updated information for 2018 phonics screening check data collection. 18 May 2017 Added a link to the 'Phonics screening check data collection 2017: guide'. 2 February 2017 Updated information for 2017 phonics screening check data collection. 13 June 2016 Added link to the 2016 COLLECT guide. 26 May 2016 Added a link to the 'Phonics screening check data collection 2016: guide'. 1 February 2016 Added dates for the 2016 collection and a link to the technical specification. 10 June 2015 Added link to 'Phonics screening check data collection 2015: COLLECT guide'. 8 June 2015 Added the 'Phonics screening check data collection 2015: guide'. 13 April 2015 Corrected 'deadline for returns' date. 8 April 2015 Updated deadlines for 2015 and added technical specification for 2015 data collection. 9 June 2014 Added links to phonics screening check data collection guide, COLLECT guide and input sheet for 2014. 10 April 2014 Link to 'Phonics screening check data collection 2014 technical specification' doc added. 25 March 2014 First published.