This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the phonics screening check data collection 2020.

Documents

Details

This specification is intended for:

suppliers developing software for use in management information systems

local authorities collecting and submitting the phonics screening check data collection

It contains:

the business rationale for the return

changes to the 2020 return

assessment module descriptions

methods for importing data into local authorities’ information systems

XML formats and messages

formats and messages validation check information

This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set ( CBDS ).

