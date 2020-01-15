This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the phonics screening check data collection 2020.
Phonics screening check 2020: technical specification
Ref: DfE-00006-2020PDF, 651KB, 22 pages
This specification is intended for:
- suppliers developing software for use in management information systems
- local authorities collecting and submitting the phonics screening check data collection
It contains:
- the business rationale for the return
- changes to the 2020 return
- assessment module descriptions
- methods for importing data into local authorities’ information systems
- XML formats and messages
- validation check information
This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS).
