This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the phonics screening check data collection 2020.

Documents

Phonics screening check 2020: technical specification

Ref: DfE-00006-2020PDF, 651KB, 22 pages

Details

This specification is intended for:

It contains:

  • the business rationale for the return
  • changes to the 2020 return
  • assessment module descriptions
  • methods for importing data into local authorities’ information systems
  • XML formats and messages
  • validation check information

This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS).

Published 15 January 2020