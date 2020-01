Administered status and inadequate inspection issued to Easton and Otley College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serves as a written administered status and inadequate inspection at Easton and Otley College.

15 January 2020 Easton and Otley College notice to improve is now closed 15 February 2019 First published.