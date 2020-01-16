Details of student enrolments and qualifications obtained by higher education (HE) students at HE providers in the UK for the academic year 2018 to 2019.

Earlier higher education student statistics bulletins are available on the HESA website.

Supplementary data referring to students at alternative providers will be published on 29 January 2020.

