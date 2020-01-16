Maladministration reports

Reports detailing the range of allegations of maladministration reported to the Standards and Testing Agency (STA).
The term ‘maladministration’ refers to any act that could jeopardise the integrity, security or confidentiality of the national curriculum assessments and could lead to results that do not reflect the unaided abilities of children.
It could refer to a range of actions, including test papers being incorrectly opened, pupils cheating, over-aiding of pupils by test administrators or changes being made to pupils’ test scripts by someone other than the pupil.
These reports outline the numbers, sources and types of allegations of maladministration reported to STA’s maladministration team throughout the 2012 to 2017 test cycles across key stages 1 and 2. They also present the numbers of amendments and annulments to results.
