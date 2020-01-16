Details of the September Guarantee, which requires local authorities to find education and training places for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Documents
2019 September Guarantee data
2019 September Guarantee data
2018 September Guarantee data
2018 September Guarantee data
2017 September Guarantee data
2017 September Guarantee data
2016 September Guarantee data
2016 September Guarantee data
2015 September Guarantee data
2015 September Guarantee data
2014 September Guarantee data
2014 September Guarantee data
2013 September Guarantee data
2012 September Guarantee data
2011 September Guarantee data
2010 September Guarantee data
Details
These documents provide figures for the proportion of young people receiving an offer of education or training in each local authority area from 2010 to 2018.
The September Guarantee helps local authorities fulfil their duty to provide education and training to young people and find them a suitable place. It also helps them to work with their partners, particularly schools and colleges, and to agree how the process will work in their area.
The offer should be appropriate to the young person’s needs and can include:
- full-time education in school sixth-forms or colleges
- an apprenticeship or traineeship
- employment combined with part-time education or training
Last updated 16 January 2020 + show all updates
Added 2019 September Guarantee data.
Removed underlying data on 2018 documents.
Added 2018 September Guarantee data.
Added 2017 September Guarantee data.
Added 2016 September Guarantee data.
Added 2015 September Guarantee data.
Added 2014 September Guarantee data.
First published.