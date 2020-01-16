Details of the September Guarantee, which requires local authorities to find education and training places for 16- and 17-year-olds.

These documents provide figures for the proportion of young people receiving an offer of education or training in each local authority area from 2010 to 2018.

The September Guarantee helps local authorities fulfil their duty to provide education and training to young people and find them a suitable place. It also helps them to work with their partners, particularly schools and colleges, and to agree how the process will work in their area.

The offer should be appropriate to the young person’s needs and can include:

full-time education in school sixth-forms or colleges

an apprenticeship or traineeship

employment combined with part-time education or training

