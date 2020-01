Annual reports on the expenditure and performance of the academy school sector.

The academy sector annual report includes:

performance statistics

governance arrangements for the sector

the financial performance of the sector

Annual reports from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK.

Academy school sector in England

Academies annual reports

16 January 2020 Added survey to gather your thoughts on how to make SARA more useful. 23 July 2019 Added 'Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2017 to 2018' to collection. 6 November 2018 First published.