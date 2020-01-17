Stakeholders who the Department for Education may consult regarding the teachers’ pension scheme.

In accordance with the Public Service Pensions Act 2013, section 21 (2), the Department for Education is required to publish a statement indicating the persons that we would normally expect to consult under subsection (1). This document contains a list of consultees.

If you are a body that represents or employs teachers or individuals covered by the teachers’ pensions regulations and would like to be considered for inclusion, please send details of your organisation to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

17 January 2020 Updated TPS consultee list. 16 June 2014 The 'Teachers' pension scheme: consultee list' document has been updated to reflect that the Sixth Form Colleges' Forum has now changed its name to Sixth Form Colleges' Association (SFCA). 28 April 2014 Updated consultee list 17 January 2014 First published.