During his latest visit to Lebanon’s second largest city, British Ambassador Chris Rampling reiterated the UK’s ongoing support to the people of Tripoli

Ambassador Rampling in Tripoli - joint MARCH NGO-LAF project

During his latest visit to Lebanon’s second largest city – his first regional visit in 2020 - British Ambassador Chris Rampling reiterated the UK’s ongoing support to the people of Tripoli. Ambassador Rampling announced a further $1.7 million supporting the city’s economy reaching the most vulnerable under the Lebanese Host Communities Support Programme (LHSP) in partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNDP Lebanon. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the British Council Director David Knox and Tripoli’s Mayor Dr Riad Yamak, renewing the UK’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable communities.

Over the past year the UK’s investment in Tripoli has reached over $5 million, in support of delivering better public services, economic opportunities, security and promoting social stability to the most vulnerable refugees.

Ambassador Rampling met with Mayor Dr Riad Yamak and discussed latest developments in the country and shared the UK’s concern at the serious economic and social situation that is affecting people’s lives. He also visited the Lebanese Armed Forces’ 12 Brigade training facility along with the youth group of Tripoli’s Bab el Dehab as part of MARCH NGO’s initiative to strengthen civil and military cooperation for peacebuilding in Tripoli.

Listening to a group of Tripolitan business leaders at Tripoli’s Special Economic Zone, Ambassador Rampling heard about the challenges facing Lebanon’s economy in general and Tripoli in particular and called for the urgent formation of a government to take forward necessary reforms.

Ambassador Rampling visited Fadi Sabbouh whose business has been supported by the Lebanon Enterprise and Employment Programme (LEEP) funded by the UK. Fadi has been able to expand his business and create 4 new, sustainable jobs. The programme is providing up to $20 million between 2017-2020 to support SMEs across Lebanon grow their businesses and create sustained jobs.

At the end of his visit, Ambassador Rampling said:

I am pleased to be back in Tripoli, on my first official visit outside Beirut in 2020. As promised, the UK continues to deliver with actions and not just words. I am here today to renew the UK's continued commitment to Tripoli and its people, and, over the past year, the UK's investment has reached over $5 million to Tripoli alone. Lebanon is passing through an important time in its history. We see the Lebanese people across Lebanon voicing their demands for reform, transparency and better governance. Lebanon needs a government more than ever to carry out reforms and protect Lebanon's stability.