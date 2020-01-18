Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period products scheme, on specific protected groups.
Providing access to period products in education institutions: impact assessment
An assessment of the impact that providing period products in education institutions will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.
The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:
- age
- disability
- gender reassignment
- marriage and civil partnership
- pregnancy and maternity
- race
- religion or belief
- sex
- sexual orientation
Last updated 18 January 2020 + show all updates
Updated impact assessment.
First published.
