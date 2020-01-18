Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period products scheme, on specific protected groups.

Documents

Providing access to period products in education institutions: impact assessment

PDF, 209KB, 7 pages

Details

An assessment of the impact that providing period products in education institutions will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

  • age
  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • marriage and civil partnership
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race
  • religion or belief
  • sex
  • sexual orientation
Published 14 June 2019
Last updated 18 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated impact assessment.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Period products in schools and colleges
    Resources
    Guidance for schools and post-16 education organisations in England on
    Period product scheme: the learner perspective
    Resources
    Findings from research with learners regarding the period product sche
    Free period products for all schools and colleges
    Resources
    Free period products are to be made available to all schools and colle