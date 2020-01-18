Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period products scheme, on specific protected groups.

Documents

Details

An assessment of the impact that providing period products in education institutions will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

age

disability

gender reassignment

marriage and civil partnership

pregnancy and maternity

race

religion or belief

sex

sexual orientation

18 January 2020 Updated impact assessment. 14 June 2019 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Guidance for schools and post-16 education organisations in England on Resources Findings from research with learners regarding the period product sche Resources Free period products are to be made available to all schools and colle