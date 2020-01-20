A user guide and technical annex to support the 2019 release of 16 to 19 FE data and management information.

Local authorities can now access the December 2019 release of 16 to 19 FE data and management information (MI) pivot tables on the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s (ESFA) Information Exchange, at the following folder location: Revenue Funding > AY 2018-19.

The purpose of the release is to update local authorities’ overview of provision. It should be noted that the data provided is not real time/live data as we do not collect this.

This release includes full year (R14) FE data that has been collected about delivery in the 2016 to 2017, 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 academic years for ESFA funded provision for 16 to 19 year olds. It also includes full year (S05) school census data for the 2016 to 2017, 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 academic years.To accompany this release (in addition to the user guide) there is a demonstration to help local authorities make best use of the data provided in the pivot tables.

Contact details

Any queries regarding the 16 to 19 data management should be made to:

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

20 January 2020 A user guide and technical annex to support the December 2019 release of 16 to 19 FE data and management information. 19 July 2019 This guidance supports the June 2019 release of the 16 to 19 data and management information 18 December 2018 First published.