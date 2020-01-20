Details of how Ofqual has met its equality objectives and a look ahead to continuing plans in relation to equality.

As a public body we give due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination, advance quality of opportunity and foster good relations between persons who share relevant protected characteristics and persons who do not.

We also have a duty under the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009 to have regard to the reasonable requirements of relevant students, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Our equality objectives, which support our wider corporate objectives, have been developed in consultation with internal and external stakeholders. Our equality objectives are:

Develop, consult on and publish new statutory guidance for awarding organisations on designing valid and manageable qualifications that are as accessible as they can be to all learners who would likely benefit from gaining the qualification.

Encourage awarding organisations to recognise that improving accessibility helps make their qualifications as valid as possible.

Collect more, and more accurate, data on the number and nature of reasonable adjustments being made for disabled learners taking a wide range of regulated qualifications.

Evaluate the appropriateness and effectiveness of the most frequently used forms of reasonable adjustment for learners taking the qualifications we regulate.

Implement our new Diversity and Inclusion Strategy with the aim of:

increasing the representation of currently under-represented groups at all levels within Ofqual; strengthening our culture and reputation as a great place to work for everyone.