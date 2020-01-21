Sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.

Documents

Investing in ‘what works’ activity in further education and adult learning: policy brief PDF , 2.76MB, 17 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The paper sets out:

the evidence for establishing a What Works Centre

the remit of a new centre

the level of investment needed and makes a recommendation to government

Find about more about the What Works initiative.

‘Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review’ outlining what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors is also available.

