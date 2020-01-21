How schools can join the risk protection arrangement (RPA) instead of commercial insurance, what it covers and where they can get free professional advice.

Academies and local authority maintained schools can get the cover they need and save money by joining the risk protection arrangement ( RPA ), provided by industry professionals on behalf of the Department for Education.

How to join

Academies

All academies can join, including free schools and PFI academies. All you need is your:

unique reference number ( URN ), you can find it on get information about schools

name

email address

phone number

Join the risk protection arrangement

You’ll be covered as soon as you complete the form. We’ll renew your membership every year, so there’s less admin for you.

If you’re converting to an academy or setting up a free school, we’ll sign you up automatically but you can opt out if you want.

Local authority maintained schools

Local authority maintained schools will be able to join the RPA using our online portal from mid-March.

Once you’ve joined, your cover will start from 1 April.

Church schools: additional information

If a church organisation allows your school to occupy their property then under the rules those trustees:

are covered for losses and liabilities they may incur through you occupying their property

can make claims on your behalf for those losses and liabilities

can have those claims paid directly to them

can use the complaints and arbitration procedures about those claims

Check the church membership rules for full details.

Cost

RPA costs:

£18 for per pupil, per year

£18 per place, per year for special and alternative provision academies, special schools and pupil referral units

For academies, this covers you for the academic year (1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020).

For local authority maintained schools, this covers you for the financial year (1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021).

What it covers

This table tells you what RPA covers.

Type of risk Limit Material damage Reinstatement value of the property Business interruption £10 million any one loss Employers’ liability Unlimited Third party liability Unlimited Governors’ liability £10 million any one loss and any one membership year Professional indemnity Unlimited Employee and third party dishonesty £500,000 Money Various, including cash on premises or in transit £5,000 Personal accident Death and capital benefits £100,000 United Kingdom travel Baggage and money £2,000 per person. Cancellation £1,000 per person Overseas travel including winter sports Includes: baggage £2,000 in total per person (inner limits apply), money £750 per person, medical expenses £10,000,000, cancellation £4,000 per person. Check the membership rules for more. Legal expenses £100,000 any one loss and any one membership year Cultural assets £10,000 on any one cultural asset or £250,000 any one multiple loss

Full details of your cover

Academies

Check the membership rules for full details of your cover. See how it compares to your current cover and check if there is anything else you need.

Local authority maintained schools

You’ll be able to view full membership rules from the end of February.

Additional cover for academies

If there’s something you need cover for that’s not included in the RPA , you can get it from Crescent Purchasing Consortium ( CPC ). They also offer a legal services helpline. You’re free to choose a different provider if you want.

The RPA does not cover statutory inspections, often known as engineering inspections. By law, you must make sure that statutory inspections are done. You can procure this through Crescent Purchasing Consortium ( CPC ), or another insurer or body with authorisation to carry out these inspections.

Additional cover for local authority maintained schools

For additional cover and statutory inspections, contact your local authority insurance manager first.

Free advice and training

On joining you’ll get free risk management advice, training and best practice guidance from Willis Towers Watson.

Contact them if you need advice about the arrangement and the rules:

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone 0117 9769 361

Make a claim

Topmark Claims Management Ltd handle claims.

Make a claim

Emergencies and urgent incidents (excluding overseas travel)

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone 03300 585566

Overseas travel emergencies and incident claims

Phone 020 3475 5031

General queries

Academies

Contact us if you have any questions, including about opting in or opting out.academies. RPA @education.gov.uk

Local authority maintained schools

Contact us if you have any questions, including about opting in or opting out.LAMS. RPA @education.gov.uk

