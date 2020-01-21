Ofsted's Annual Report presents our findings for the areas we inspect in early years childcare, schools, further education and skills and social care.

Documents

The Annual Report of Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills 2017/18 Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1692-8, HC 282018-19 PDF , 3.34MB, 124 pages

Details

The Annual Report looks at schools, early years, further education and skills and children’s social care for the academic year 2018 to 2019.

Ofsted’s findings are based on inspection evidence from more than 26,700 inspections of, and visits to, schools, colleges and providers of social care, early years and further education and skills. The report also draws on findings from our research and analysis this year.

