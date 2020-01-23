Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England, Academic Year 2019/20, August 2019 to October 2019 Inclusive

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

This publication shows payments made from August 2019 to July 2020 and compares these with the same period in the previous two academic years.

