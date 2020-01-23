Guide for schools, colleges and local authorities on measures in the 2018 to 2019 performance tables.
16 to 18 accountability headline measures: technical guide
Ref: DFE-00295-2018PDF, 2.03MB, 101 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Progress scores for 16 to 18: school and college performance tables 2019
Ref: DFE-00021-2019PDF, 354KB, 6 pages
The 5 headline measures in the performance tables covering 16 to 18 education in 2018 and 2019 are:
- progress
- attainment
- progress in English and maths
- retention
- destinations
The technical guide explains how the headline measures are calculated. It also shows how the progress in English and maths measure will be updated for 2020 tables. Guidance for previous years is available on the UK Government Archive.
There’s also information about 16 to 18 progress score bandings in the school and college performance tables.Published 1 October 2014
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
