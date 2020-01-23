Guide for schools, colleges and local authorities on measures in the 2018 to 2019 performance tables.

The 5 headline measures in the performance tables covering 16 to 18 education in 2018 and 2019 are:

progress

attainment

progress in English and maths

retention

destinations

The technical guide explains how the headline measures are calculated. It also shows how the progress in English and maths measure will be updated for 2020 tables. Guidance for previous years is available on the UK Government Archive.

There’s also information about 16 to 18 progress score bandings in the school and college performance tables.