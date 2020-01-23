Statistics on the attainment of 16- to 19-year-olds in England, including exam results and performance tables.

A levels and other 16 to 18 results

  1. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
  2. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (provisional)
  3. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (revised)
  4. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (provisional)
  5. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (revised)
  6. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (provisional)
  7. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2015 to 2016 (revised)
  8. A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2015 to 2016 (provisional)
  9. A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (revised)
  10. A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (provisional)
  11. A level and other level 3 results: 2013 to 2014 (revised)
  12. A level and other level 3 results: 2013 to 2014 (provisional)
  13. A level and other level 3 results: 2012 to 2013 (revised)
  14. A level and other level 3 results: 2012 to 2013 (provisional)
  15. A level and other level 3 results: 2011 to 2012 (revised)
  16. A level and other level 3 results: 2011 to 2012 (provisional)
  17. A level and other level 3 results: 2010 to 2011 (revised)
  18. A level and other level 3 results: 2010 to 2011 (provisional)
  19. A level and other level 3 results: 2009 to 2010 (revised)
  20. A level and other level 3 results: 2009 to 2010 (provisional)
16 to 18 school and college performance tables

Sixth-form students’ performance in secondary schools and further education colleges.

  1. School and college performance tables in England: 2017 to 2018
  2. School and college performance tables in England: 2016 to 2017
  3. School and college performance tables: 2015 to 2016
  4. School and college performance tables: 2014 to 2015
  5. School and college performance tables: 2013 to 2014
  6. School and college performance tables: 2011 to 2012
  7. School and college performance tables: 2010 to 2011
  8. School and college performance tables: 2009 to 2010
Qualification success rates

  1. Qualifications success rates for school sixth forms: 2012 to 2013
  2. Qualification success rates for school sixth forms: 2011 to 2012
Proportion of courses completed at school and academy sixth forms

  1. Interim retention measure for school sixth forms: 2014 to 2015
  2. Interim retention measure for school sixth forms: 2013 to 2014
Level 1 and 2 attainment

  1. Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2014 to 2015
  2. Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2013 to 2014
  3. Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2012 to 2013
  4. Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2011 to 2012
Level 2 and 3 attainment

  1. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2018
  2. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2017
  3. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2016
  4. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2015
  5. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2014
  6. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2013
  7. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2012
  8. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2011
  9. Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2010
