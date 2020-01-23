Official statistics on longitudinal education outcomes showing university graduate earnings and employment.
The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) statistics bring together:
- education data from the Department for Education (DfE)
- employment, benefits and earnings data from:
- the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
- Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)
These statistics show employment and earnings of higher education graduates at different points after graduation. The data covers all academic years from 2003 to 2004 onwards.
Different data releases break the information down by:
- employment and earnings 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation
- personal characteristics (gender, ethnicity, age)
- university attended
- subject studied and qualification achieved
Documents
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): region by provider 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): outcomes in 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Graduate Outcomes (LEO): international outcomes 2006 to 2016
- Transparency data
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2015 to 2016
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2015 to 2016
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): 2015 to 2016
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes (LEO): including self-employment earnings data
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes for all subjects by university
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes, by degree subject and university
- Official Statistics
- Graduate outcomes: longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data
- Official Statistics
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): region by provider 2016 to 2017'.
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017'.
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2016 to 2017'
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): Postgraduate outcomes in 2016 to 2017'.
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): outcomes in 2016 to 2017'.
Added "Graduate Outcomes (LEO): International outcomes 2006 to 2016".
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2015 to 2016' to the collection.
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2015 to 2016' to the collection.
Added 'Graduate outcomes: 2015 to 2016'.
Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): including self-employment earnings data' to the collection.
Added 'Graduate outcomes for all subjects by university'.
First published.
