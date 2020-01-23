Official statistics on longitudinal education outcomes showing university graduate earnings and employment.

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) statistics bring together:

education data from the Department for Education (DfE)

employment, benefits and earnings data from: the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)



These statistics show employment and earnings of higher education graduates at different points after graduation. The data covers all academic years from 2003 to 2004 onwards.

Different data releases break the information down by:

employment and earnings 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation

personal characteristics (gender, ethnicity, age)

university attended

subject studied and qualification achieved

23 January 2020 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): region by provider 2016 to 2017'. 18 July 2019 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017'. 26 June 2019 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2016 to 2017' 20 June 2019 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): Postgraduate outcomes in 2016 to 2017'. 28 March 2019 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): outcomes in 2016 to 2017'. 28 June 2018 Added "Graduate Outcomes (LEO): International outcomes 2006 to 2016". 21 June 2018 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): subject by provider, 2015 to 2016' to the collection. 24 May 2018 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): postgraduate outcomes in 2015 to 2016' to the collection. 15 March 2018 Added 'Graduate outcomes: 2015 to 2016'. 20 December 2017 Added 'Graduate outcomes (LEO): including self-employment earnings data' to the collection. 13 June 2017 Added 'Graduate outcomes for all subjects by university'. 1 December 2016 First published.