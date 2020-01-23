Experimental statistics showing employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates by provider and current region of residence.
Main text 2016 to 2017 tax year
Main tables: 2016 to 2017 tax year
Main tables underlying data: 2016 to 2017 tax year, regional earnings
Main tables underlying data: 2016 to 2017 tax year, adjusted median earnings
Main tables underlying data metadata
Pre-release access list
The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes information from:
- the Department for Education
- the Department for Work and Pensions
- HM Revenue and Customs
This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education (HE) graduates from UK HE providers 1, 3 and 5 years after graduation for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.
The outcomes are categorised by provider and current region of residence. They add information and analysis by named provider to Graduate outcomes (LEO): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017.
