Experimental statistics showing employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates by provider and current region of residence.

The longitudinal education outcomes ( LEO ) data includes information from:

the Department for Education

the Department for Work and Pensions

HM Revenue and Customs

This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education ( HE ) graduates from UK HE providers 1, 3 and 5 years after graduation for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.

The outcomes are categorised by provider and current region of residence. They add information and analysis by named provider to Graduate outcomes ( LEO ): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017.

Higher education statistics team ( LEO )

Thomas Fisher

Department for Education

2 St. Paul's Place

125 Norfolk Street

Sheffield

S1 2FJ

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone 07384 456 648

