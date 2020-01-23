Experimental statistics showing employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates by provider and current region of residence.

Main text 2016 to 2017 tax year

Main tables: 2016 to 2017 tax year

Main tables underlying data: 2016 to 2017 tax year, regional earnings

Main tables underlying data: 2016 to 2017 tax year, adjusted median earnings

Main tables underlying data metadata

Pre-release access list

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes information from:

  • the Department for Education
  • the Department for Work and Pensions
  • HM Revenue and Customs

This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education (HE) graduates from UK HE providers 1, 3 and 5 years after graduation for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.

The outcomes are categorised by provider and current region of residence. They add information and analysis by named provider to Graduate outcomes (LEO): regional outcomes 2016 to 2017.

Higher education statistics team (LEO)

Thomas Fisher
Department for Education
2 St. Paul's Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone 07384 456 648

Published 23 January 2020