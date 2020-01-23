Guidance on key stage 4 and 16 to 18 destination measures: 2019 data
Destination guidance for 16 to 18 students: 2019 (revised)
Destination guidance for key stage 4 pupils: 2019 (provisional)
Guidance on key stage 4 and 16 to 18 destination measures data in the school and college performance tables.
The 2019 document is for students who finished their phase of study in the 2016 to 2017 academic year.
They include:
- changes to the destination measures
- sources of the data
- how we calculate the measures
- the categories of destinations
‘Destination’ means what students went on to do after they finished their study at key stage 4 or at 16 to 18, for example, staying in education or getting employed.
The destination measures provide clear and comparable information on the success of schools and colleges in helping all their students take qualifications that offer them the best opportunity to progress.Published 25 January 2018
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
Added revised 16 to 18 destination measures guidance and technical note for 2019 performance tables.
Added destination guidance for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students: 2019 (provisional).
Replaced guidance with 'destination guidance for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students: 2018'.
First published.
