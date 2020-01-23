Guidance on key stage 4 and 16 to 18 destination measures: 2019 data

Documents

Details

Guidance on key stage 4 and 16 to 18 destination measures data in the school and college performance tables.

The 2019 document is for students who finished their phase of study in the 2016 to 2017 academic year.

They include:

changes to the destination measures

sources of the data

how we calculate the measures

the categories of destinations

‘Destination’ means what students went on to do after they finished their study at key stage 4 or at 16 to 18, for example, staying in education or getting employed.

The destination measures provide clear and comparable information on the success of schools and colleges in helping all their students take qualifications that offer them the best opportunity to progress.

23 January 2020 Added revised 16 to 18 destination measures guidance and technical note for 2019 performance tables. 17 October 2019 Added destination guidance for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students: 2019 (provisional). 24 January 2019 Replaced guidance with 'destination guidance for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students: 2018'. 25 January 2018 First published.