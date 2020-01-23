The attainment of 16- to 18- year-olds at the end of their studies in England.
Main text: A level and other 16 to 18 results 2018 to 2019 (revised)
PDF, 519KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
National tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 309KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Local authority tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 363KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Maths and science tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 79.1KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
English and maths tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 374KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
School and college locations tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 192KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Underlying data: 2019 revised 16 to 18 results csv
ZIP, 933KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Average point score local authority map for A level students
PDF, 1.49MB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Average point score local authority map for applied general students
PDF, 1.49MB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Average point score local authority map for tech level students
PDF, 1.49MB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Quality and methodology
PDF, 348KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Pre-release access list: A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
This publication contains revised A level and other results obtained by 16- to 18-year olds for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.
It covers:
- the attainment and progress of 16- to 18- year-olds in the 2018 to 2019 academic year
- subject and local authority-level breakdowns in the underlying tables
Attainment statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 23 January 2020