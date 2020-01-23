The attainment of 16- to 18- year-olds at the end of their studies in England.

Documents

Details

This publication contains revised A level and other results obtained by 16- to 18-year olds for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

It covers:

the attainment and progress of 16- to 18- year-olds in the 2018 to 2019 academic year

subject and local authority-level breakdowns in the underlying tables

Attainment statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.