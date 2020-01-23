The attainment of 16- to 18- year-olds at the end of their studies in England.

Main text: A level and other 16 to 18 results 2018 to 2019 (revised)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National tables

Local authority tables

Maths and science tables

English and maths tables

School and college locations tables

Underlying data: 2019 revised 16 to 18 results csv

Average point score local authority map for A level students

Average point score local authority map for applied general students

Average point score local authority map for tech level students

Quality and methodology

Pre-release access list: A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (revised)

Details

This publication contains revised A level and other results obtained by 16- to 18-year olds for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

It covers:

  • the attainment and progress of 16- to 18- year-olds in the 2018 to 2019 academic year
  • subject and local authority-level breakdowns in the underlying tables

Attainment statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 23 January 2020