Figures showing the amount of advanced learner loans paid to students at further education providers in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Documents

Details

Statistics on advanced learner loans issued to further education providers in England for their students.

They will compare the payments made from August 2019 to July 2020 with the same period in the previous two academic years.

