National Leaders of Further Education programme: current national leaders

The National Leaders of Further Education programme is a source of support to improve quality in Further Education colleges.

National Leaders for further education (NLFE) programme underpins the expanded role of the Further Education Commissioner, as outlined in the ‘College oversight: support and intervention’ document.

NLFEs are serving college leaders who have a strong track record of delivering improvement – both at their own colleges and in working with others. They provide strategic mentoring and support to other colleges that need to improve.

NLFEs are able to determine the best way to support the particular needs of the college(s) they are working with. NLFEs may also use experienced members of their own college staff to help.

Current National Leaders of Further Education

Documents

Details

A list of National Leaders of Further Education.

Published 18 January 2018

Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates

23 January 2020 Updated list of leaders to include Stockton Riverside College, Huddersfield New College, London South East Colleges, Nelson and Colne College, East Kent College and Leeds City College. Also, removed some institutions from the list. 18 January 2018 First published.