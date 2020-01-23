 
National Leaders of Further Education programme: current national leaders

Details
The National Leaders of Further Education programme is a source of support to improve quality in Further Education colleges.

National Leaders for further education (NLFE) programme underpins the expanded role of the Further Education Commissioner, as outlined in the ‘College oversight: support and intervention’ document.

NLFEs are serving college leaders who have a strong track record of delivering improvement – both at their own colleges and in working with others. They provide strategic mentoring and support to other colleges that need to improve.

NLFEs are able to determine the best way to support the particular needs of the college(s) they are working with. NLFEs may also use experienced members of their own college staff to help.

Current National Leaders of Further Education

NameCollege
Lindsey Whiterod Tyne Coast College
Peter McGhee St John Rigby College
Gill Alton Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education
David Gleed North Kent College
Graham Razey East Kent College (East Kent Colleges Group)
Paul Phillips Weston College
Phil Cook Stockton Riverside College (Education Training Collective)
Angela Williams Huddersfield New College
Sam Parrett London South East Colleges
Amanda Melton Nelson and Colne College
Colin Booth Leeds City College (Luminate Education Group)

National Leaders of Further Education programme: current national leaders

A list of National Leaders of Further Education.

Published 18 January 2018
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated list of leaders to include Stockton Riverside College, Huddersfield New College, London South East Colleges, Nelson and Colne College, East Kent College and Leeds City College. Also, removed some institutions from the list.

  2. First published.

