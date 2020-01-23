The National Leaders of Further Education programme is a source of support to improve quality in Further Education colleges.
National Leaders for further education (NLFE) programme underpins the expanded role of the Further Education Commissioner, as outlined in the ‘College oversight: support and intervention’ document.
NLFEs are serving college leaders who have a strong track record of delivering improvement – both at their own colleges and in working with others. They provide strategic mentoring and support to other colleges that need to improve.
NLFEs are able to determine the best way to support the particular needs of the college(s) they are working with. NLFEs may also use experienced members of their own college staff to help.
Current National Leaders of Further Education
|Name
|College
|Lindsey Whiterod
|Tyne Coast College
|Peter McGhee
|St John Rigby College
|Gill Alton
|Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education
|David Gleed
|North Kent College
|Graham Razey
|East Kent College (East Kent Colleges Group)
|Paul Phillips
|Weston College
|Phil Cook
|Stockton Riverside College (Education Training Collective)
|Angela Williams
|Huddersfield New College
|Sam Parrett
|London South East Colleges
|Amanda Melton
|Nelson and Colne College
|Colin Booth
|Leeds City College (Luminate Education Group)
Documents
National Leaders of Further Education programme: current national leaders
HTML
Details
A list of National Leaders of Further Education.
Published 18 January 2018
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
Updated list of leaders to include Stockton Riverside College, Huddersfield New College, London South East Colleges, Nelson and Colne College, East Kent College and Leeds City College. Also, removed some institutions from the list.
First published.
Advertisement