How local authorities should submit data from early years providers to complete the early years foundation stage profile (EYFSP) return.

The early years foundation stage profile ( EYFSP ) return is a statutory data collection of EYFSP assessments. Local authorities must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a good reason not to.

The EYFSP is an assessment of children’s development and learning at the end of the reception year.

To submit the EYFSP return, you must send assessments for all children getting early education at a state-funded early years setting, including:

settings that are part of a local-authority-maintained school

settings that are part of an academy or free school

all private, voluntary and independent organisations that offer education for children aged under 5, including nurseries and childminders

Early years settings are organisations that offer education for children aged under 5.

Important dates

Dates for the 2020 return:

collection opens: 1 June 2020

deadline for submitting data: 4 September 2020

Submit your data

You’ll need to:

register and log in with DfE Sign-in

Sign-in use COLLECT to submit your data

Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:

you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT

Sign-in username or password so you can access EYFSP is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT

Get help using DfE Sign-in

If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.

If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.

Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT .

Return documents

The following documents will help you complete the return:

Early years foundation stage profile return: guide (to be added later)

2020 technical specification

COLLECT guides

Do you need help?

Submitting data

Please use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.

Feedback

Please use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.

23 January 2020 Updated page for 2020 7 August 2019 Added link to 'Early years foundation stage profile return: guide'. 29 January 2019 Updated 'Submit your data section' and DfE Sign-in help links. 28 December 2018 Added link to 2019 technical specification and important dates for the 2019 return. 10 December 2018 Updated COLLECT link from secure access to DfE sign in. 25 May 2018 Added link to the 'Early years foundation stage profile return: guide' under 'Return documents'. 21 March 2018 Changed the deadline for submitting data. 21 December 2017 Updated dates for the 2018 return and added the 2018 technical specification. 1 June 2017 Added link to 2017 EYFSP return guide 2 February 2017 Updated dates for the 2017 return and added the 2017 technical specification. 20 May 2016 Added a link to the provisional list of providers that local authotities need to check before the retrun opens on 6 June 2016. 19 May 2016 Added links to the 2016 local authority guide and COLLECT guide. 1 February 2016 Updated dates for the 2016 return and added the 2016 technical specification. 28 May 2015 Added 'EYFSP return 2015: COLLECT guide' link. 27 May 2015 Added a link to 'Early years foundation stage profile return 2015: guide'. 12 March 2015 Updated the important dates for 2015. Added a link to the 2015 technical specification. 23 June 2014 Updated to include link to 'EYFSP return 2014: guide'. 9 June 2014 Added a link to 'EYFSP return 2014: COLLECT guide'. 25 March 2014 First published.