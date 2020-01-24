Guidance for governors on the new insolvency regime for further education and sixth-form colleges.
Further education bodies: insolvency guidance
Ref: DFE-00007-2020PDF, 392KB, 55 pages
This document provides technical information on the new insolvency regime for further education bodies, and general guidance on how to reduce the risk of insolvency through good financial management.
It is primarily aimed at governors, but should be also useful for college finance directors and other senior staff.Published 29 January 2019
Last updated 24 January 2020
Added information on college oversight regime, Integrated Finance Model for Colleges, financial dashboard, guidance provided by the Charity Commission and national governance codes. Also updated some links and made minor updates to technical text on insolvency.
First published.
