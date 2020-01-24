Analysis of how changes made to student support for the 2020 to 2021 academic year will affect specific protected groups.

Documents

Higher education student finance, 2020 to 2021: equality analysis

Ref: DfE-00015-2020 PDF, 283KB, 21 pages

Details

An assessment of the effect that changes made to higher education student finance will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The changes for the 2020 to 2021 academic year include:

  • increases in grants and loans for living and other costs for undergraduates
  • increases in loans for students starting postgraduate master’s degree courses
  • increases in loans for students starting postgraduate doctoral degree courses
  • other amendments to the student finance support system

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

Advertisement

Financial notice to improve: Cambridge Park Academy Ltd
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Cambridge Park Academy Ltd by
Financial notice to improve: Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust
Objection to school admission arrangements
Resources
Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school'

  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race
  • religion or belief
  • sex and sexual orientation
Published 24 January 2020