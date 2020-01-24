How local authorities should collect key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data from all state-funded schools, including academies and free schools.

The key stage 1 ( KS1 ) assessments data collection is a statutory data collection that takes place each June. You must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a good reason not to.

Local authorities must submit KS1 assessments for all state-funded schools, including academies and free schools.

You should submit teacher assessment information for all pupils at the end of KS1 for:

reading

writing

mathematics

science

You can find guidance on how to collect this information in section 8 of the KS1 assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA).

KS1 covers years 1 and 2.

Important dates

Dates for the 2020 data collection:

collection opens: 8 June 2020

deadline for submitting data: 24 July 2020

You must submit your return by 24 July 2020 so we can include your data in the ‘Phonics screening check and key stage 1 assessment’ statistical first release and on the analyse school performance website.

Submit your data

You’ll need to:

register and log in with DfE Sign-in

use COLLECT to submit your data

Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:

you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT

‘key stage 1 assessments data’ is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT

Get help using DfE Sign-in

If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.

If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.

Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT .

Collection documents

The following documents will help you prepare for the 2020 return:

