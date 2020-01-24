Technical specification defining the scope of the 2020 key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data collection from local authorities.

Documents

KS1 assessments data collection 2020: technical specification

PDF, 271KB, 27 pages

Details

This specification is for:

It contains:

  • changes to the previous year’s data collection
  • what pupil data to collect from each school
  • methods for importing the data into local authorities’ information systems
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules

This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS). It defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

Advertisement

Further education bodies: insolvency guidance
Resources
Guidance for governors on the new insolvency regime for further educat
Higher education grants and loans 2020 to 2021: equality analysis
Resources
Analysis of how changes made to student support for the 2020 to 2021 a
Key stage 1 assessments data collection: guide to submitting data
Resources
How local authorities should collect key stage 1 (KS1) assessments dat

Published 24 January 2020