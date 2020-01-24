Technical specification defining the scope of the 2020 key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data collection from local authorities.
Documents
KS1 assessments data collection 2020: technical specification
PDF, 271KB, 27 pages
Details
This specification is for:
- suppliers developing software for use in management information systems (MIS)
- local authorities collecting and submitting the key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data return 2020
It contains:
- changes to the previous year’s data collection
- what pupil data to collect from each school
- methods for importing the data into local authorities’ information systems
- how to structure the data in XML
- how to check the data against the validation rules
This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS). It defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.
