Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the initial teacher education inspection framework and handbook September 2020.
This consultation seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the initial teacher education (ITE) framework from September 2020. The proposed framework applies to all phases of ITE, including early years, primary, secondary and further education.
We propose:
- to introduce two key judgement areas only: the new ‘quality of education and training’ judgement will replace the current ‘outcomes for trainees’ and ‘quality of training across the partnership’ judgements
- to apply a new methodology for gathering evidence during an inspection
- a one-stage model of inspection
- to introduce a short and longer telephone call with ITE partnership representatives
- spring and summer term inspections only
We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the framework in summer 2020.
Ways to respond to the consultation
Please respond using our electronic survey.
Respond to the consultation on Smart Survey
If you need an alternative format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Consultation proposals for the framework to inspect the quality of teacher education from September 2020
Equality, diversity and inclusion statement
Draft ITE framework and handbook for consultation
61 pages
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Last updated 24 January 2020