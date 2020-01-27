 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy President comments on the Global Talent Visa announcement

Details
Hits: 30
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Royal Academy of Engineering, together with the UK’s other national Academies and UKRI, has worked closely with the Home Office and other government departments to develop the Global Talent Visa (GTV), a new immigration route that will succeed the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent visa for individuals coming to the UK to work in research and innovation. The GTV retains and expands elements of the existing Tier 1 route while introducing a new pathway for individuals working on a research grant awarded by an ‘endorsed funder’.

Commenting on the new route, Professor Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“I am delighted that we have been able to widen an important route for world-leading researchers to come and work in the UK. International talent makes a vital contribution to British engineering, both in academia and in industry, and plays an important role in making the UK an attractive destination for investment. The need for international expertise and collaboration grows ever more important as we look for solutions to the global challenges we face, from sustainable resources for a world population heading for 10 billion people, to implementing the benefits of AI and digital technologies.

“The first step of the new arrangements, which will come into force on 20 February, will allow awardees of a much larger range of UK and international Fellowships to receive fast-track visas through the Academies, while UKRI will administer a route that awards fast-track visas to principals and named team members of research and innovation grants from a range of endorsed funders.”

Advertisement

Initial teacher education inspection framework and handbook 2020: inspecting the quality of teacher education
Resources
Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the in
Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: October to December 2019
Resources
Statistics on vocational and other qualifications (excluding GCSEs, GC
British Embassy hosts 2018-2019 class of Chevening scholars
Resources
EnglishEspaÃ±olThe British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham,

You may also be interested in these articles:

Investigation report: The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton
Resources
An investigation report on The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton.Docume
Financial notice to improve: The Olive Tree Primary School Bolton
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to The Olive Tree Primary School
Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Lilac Sky Schools Academies Tr
Financial notice to improve: Cambridge Park Academy Ltd
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Cambridge Park Academy Ltd by
Financial notice to improve: Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust
Objection to school admission arrangements
Resources
Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school'
Schools encouraged to open up sports facilities all year round
Resources
£2.4 million for better sports activities and teachingThousands of ch
School resource management adviser (SRMA) pilot evaluation
Resources
An evaluation report about the pilot programme to provide tailored adv
Preventing financial failure in schools and academies
Resources
How ESFA identifies and manages risk in schools and academies and work
Initial teacher education inspection framework and handbook 2020: inspecting the quality of teacher education
Resources
Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the in
Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: October to December 2019
Resources
Statistics on vocational and other qualifications (excluding GCSEs, GC
British Embassy hosts 2018-2019 class of Chevening scholars
Resources
EnglishEspañolThe British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page